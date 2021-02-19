Local Flower AZ
There's a sweet treat in every hit and will undoubtedly give you a boost to get you through the day.
**LIVE ROSIN**
Live rosin is solvent-free hash oil made through the process of ice, heat and pressure. Making it the highest quality non-solvent concentrates on the market.
**EFFECTS**
> Euphoric
> Relaxed
> Uplifted
**CAN HELP WITH**
> Anxiety
> Chronic Pain
> Appetite Stimulation
**STORAGE**
In the fridge to lock in the freshness
Candy Store effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
