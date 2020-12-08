Local Flower AZ
About this product
Cherry Gorilla is best reserved for those who identify as experienced cannabis consumers with a high tolerance for THC.
**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs
**EFFECTS**
> Calming
> Ready-for-bed
**CAN HELP WITH**
> Cramps
> CPS
> Nausea
**STORAGE**
In the fridge to lock in the freshness
Cherry Gorilla effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
