Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Local Flower AZ

Local Flower AZ

Cherry Gorilla Flower - 1/8th Jar

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Cherry Gorilla is best reserved for those who identify as experienced cannabis consumers with a high tolerance for THC.

**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs

**EFFECTS**
> Calming
> Ready-for-bed

**CAN HELP WITH**
> Cramps
> CPS
> Nausea

**STORAGE**
In the fridge to lock in the freshness

Cherry Gorilla effects

Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!