About this product
You'd be surprised how loud the aroma is—the type of smell that would interrupt a conversation. The piney/diesel blend of terps is entirely obnoxious; it is a little more muted in the taste than the smell by itself but still delightful. Ethos Glue is a harmonious blend of Gorilla Glue and Black Fire famous for stress relief and restlessness.**
**These claims are based on past user experience.
**These claims are based on past user experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Local Flower AZ
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.