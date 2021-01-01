About this product

You'd be surprised how loud the aroma is—the type of smell that would interrupt a conversation. The piney/diesel blend of terps is entirely obnoxious; it is a little more muted in the taste than the smell by itself but still delightful. Ethos Glue is a harmonious blend of Gorilla Glue and Black Fire famous for stress relief and restlessness.**



**These claims are based on past user experience.