About this product

Frisco OG buds take on a popcorn shape with minty green buds, a sticky resin coat, and orange hairs with crystal trichomes. The high from this strain starts with a cerebral rush, a deep sense of focus, and a euphoric wave. A perfect example of a wake-and-bake strain! As the high continues, you’ll feel an uplifting boost of energy. Exhale pain, inflammation, and stress and soak up the pleasure that is Frisco OG.**



**These claims are based on past user experience.

