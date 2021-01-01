About this product
Frisco OG buds take on a popcorn shape with minty green buds, a sticky resin coat, and orange hairs with crystal trichomes. The high from this strain starts with a cerebral rush, a deep sense of focus, and a euphoric wave. A perfect example of a wake-and-bake strain! As the high continues, you’ll feel an uplifting boost of energy. Exhale pain, inflammation, and stress and soak up the pleasure that is Frisco OG.**
**These claims are based on past user experience.
Local Flower AZ
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.