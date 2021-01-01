Local Flower AZ
About this product
**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs.
**EFFECTS**
Heightened focus
Euphoria
**CAN HELP WITH**
Inflammation
Stress Relief
Pain Management
**STORAGE**
In an airtight container, away from direct sunlight.
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs.
**EFFECTS**
Heightened focus
Euphoria
**CAN HELP WITH**
Inflammation
Stress Relief
Pain Management
**STORAGE**
In an airtight container, away from direct sunlight.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!