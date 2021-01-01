Loading…
Logo for the brand Local Flower AZ

Local Flower AZ

Frisco OG Pre-roll 1G

About this product

Frisco OG buds take on a popcorn shape with minty green buds, a sticky resin coat, and orange hairs with crystal trichomes.

**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs

**EFFECTS**
>Euphoric/Cerebral
>Focused/Giggly

**CAN HELP WITH**
>Cramps
>Depression/Mood Swings
(These claims are based on past user experience.)

**STORAGE**
In an airtight container, away from direct sunlight
