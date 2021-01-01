About this product
Frisco OG buds take on a popcorn shape with minty green buds, a sticky resin coat, and orange hairs with crystal trichomes.
**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs
**EFFECTS**
>Euphoric/Cerebral
>Focused/Giggly
**CAN HELP WITH**
>Cramps
>Depression/Mood Swings
(These claims are based on past user experience.)
**STORAGE**
In an airtight container, away from direct sunlight
