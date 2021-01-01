About this product
Gas Breath is a Sativa Dominant strain with a pungent diesel, vanilla and caramel aroma. Can help to ease creative blocks, stress and deep chronic pain.**
**These claims are based on past user experience
Local Flower AZ
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.