About this product

When this strain initially hit the market, people called it "Green Crush" or "Mango Crack." It was quickly renamed by the one and only Snoop Dogg as "Green Crack" due to its powerful Sativa effects. Most would describe its taste and smell to be fruity with earthy and woody undertones. While that may be true, its genetic background comes from Skunk #1 mixed with Afghani and found to be most effective when treating ADHD, PTSD, depression, and migraines. For those who smoke recreationally, Green Crack can help you get up and ready for the day, stay vigilant, and complete tasks in a shorter amount of time than expected.**



**These claims are based on past user experience.



