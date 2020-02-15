About this product
If you're fond of strains comparable to White Fire (#43) and Wedding Cake, then Jungle Cake is the indisputable choice for you! This unique high quickly builds while lifting your psyche to an unbothered/unphased state, leaving you susceptible to the attack of uncontrollable giggles. The aroma is quite pungent, pairing earthy and nutty notes with a spicy and sugary overtone. Let go and feel your mind transcend to new heights while your body settles into a state of pure relaxation (without causing too much sedation or couch-lock). Jungle Cake is typically used to treat those who suffer from appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress, and mood swings.**
**These claims are based on past user experience."
Jungle Cake
Jungle Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
44% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Local Flower AZ
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.