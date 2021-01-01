Local Flower AZ
About this product
The buds are dark green with hints of purple, orange hairs, and frosty trichomes
**LIVE ROSIN**
Live rosin is solvent-free hash oil made through the process of ice, heat and pressure. Making it the highest quality non-solvent concentrates on the market.
**EFFECTS**
> Relaxing
> Good for sitting on the couch
> WARNING: Munchies are highly possible
**CAN HELP WITH**
Depression & Stress
**STORAGE**
In the fridge to lock in the freshness
