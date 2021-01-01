Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Local Flower AZ

Local Flower AZ

Lemon Sickle Live Rosin

Buy Here

About this product

The buds are dark green with hints of purple, orange hairs, and frosty trichomes

**LIVE ROSIN**
Live rosin is solvent-free hash oil made through the process of ice, heat and pressure. Making it the highest quality non-solvent concentrates on the market.

**EFFECTS**
> Relaxing
> Good for sitting on the couch
> WARNING: Munchies are highly possible

**CAN HELP WITH**
Depression & Stress

**STORAGE**
In the fridge to lock in the freshness
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!