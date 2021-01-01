About this product

The buds are dark green with hints of purple, orange hairs, and frosty trichomes



**LIVE ROSIN**

Live rosin is solvent-free hash oil made through the process of ice, heat and pressure. Making it the highest quality non-solvent concentrates on the market.



**EFFECTS**

> Relaxing

> Good for sitting on the couch

> WARNING: Munchies are highly possible



**CAN HELP WITH**

Depression & Stress



**STORAGE**

In the fridge to lock in the freshness