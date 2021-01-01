About this product
Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple were crossed to give Purple Larry a delicious and relaxing strain. This dense, light green plant has purple undertones with bright orange pistils showing around its leaves, and it is covered in a layer of thick, lavender-toned trichomes. When you first smell Purple Larry, you will get a whiff of spicy kush notes with hints of berries. As you burn it, an earthiness will start to fill the air, and you can taste what you smell. A warm, tingly sensation will come over your body, and you will feel relaxed and happy. At its peak, couch-lock will set in. The physical benefits that the strain helps with include insomnia, pain, cramps, and muscle spasms.**
**These claims are based on past user experience.
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.