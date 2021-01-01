About this product

Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple were crossed to give Purple Larry a delicious and relaxing strain. This dense, light green plant has purple undertones with bright orange pistils showing around its leaves, and it is covered in a layer of thick, lavender-toned trichomes. When you first smell Purple Larry, you will get a whiff of spicy kush notes with hints of berries. As you burn it, an earthiness will start to fill the air, and you can taste what you smell. A warm, tingly sensation will come over your body, and you will feel relaxed and happy. At its peak, couch-lock will set in. The physical benefits that the strain helps with include insomnia, pain, cramps, and muscle spasms.**



**These claims are based on past user experience.



