Local Flower AZ
About this product
The cross of Skywalker and OG Kush creates a spicy and herbal strain that tastes just like it smells.
**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs.
**EFFECTS**
>Couch-lock
>Relaxation
**CAN HELP WITH**
>Chronic Pain
>Depression
>Stress
In an airtight container, away from direct sunlight.
