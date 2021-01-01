About this product

The cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie has fruity, citrusy, and a diesel aroma. As you start to break up the buds, an earthy scent will fill the air. Sour Tangie has bright green leaves with neon orange hairs and frosty trichomes. At first, Sour Tangie will give you a head rush, increase pulse, and a flush in your cheeks. As time continues, the head rush will die down, and you will get a burst of energy, feel uplifted, and get hyper-focused. The medicinal benefits that come along with this strain will help with migraines and inflammation. The mental stimulation from Sour Tangie will help you conquer any task and is a perfect “wake-and-bake” strain.**



**These claims are based on past user experience.



