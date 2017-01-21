Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Local Flower AZ

Local Flower AZ

Sour Tangie Flower - 1/8th Jar

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Sour Tangie has bright green leaves with neon orange hairs and frosty trichomes.

**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs.

**EFFECTS**
> Energizing
> Mental Stimulation
> A good “wake and bake” strain

**CAN HELP WITH**
Migraines and inflammation

**STORAGE**
In an airtight container, away from direct sunlight.

Sour Tangie effects

Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!