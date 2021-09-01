About this product

Sour Tangie has bright green leaves with neon orange hairs and frosty trichomes.



**LIVE ROSIN**

Live rosin is solvent-free hash oil made through the process of ice, heat, and pressure. Making it the highest quality non-solvent concentrates on the market.



**EFFECTS**

> Energizing

> Mental Stimulation

> A good “wake and bake” strain



**CAN HELP WITH**

Migraines and inflammation



**STORAGE**

In the fridge to lock in the freshness

