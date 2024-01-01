LOCO is a Michigan based brand known for high THC percentages and strong flavor where quality meets affordability with every exhale.

LOCO Diamond Doobs, your new favorite infused pre-roll. A combination of competitively priced flower and melted diamonds to elevate your experience and provide taste-bud dancing flavor.

LOCO concentrates give you a rush of potent THC with matching flavor. Derived from affordable whole flower and refined into full-spectrum magic.

