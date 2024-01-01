LOCO provides big, bold, cannabis experiences. Spend less, get higher. Smoke deliciously with LOCO’s diverse line of concentrates.
LOCO Live Resin focuses on providing high THC content concentrates and sources quality fresh frozen for every batch. Experience your favorite strains without breaking the bank. Now available in both 2g and 5g buckets
THC: 70.79%
TOTAL: 83.10%
LOCO is a Michigan based brand known for high THC percentages and strong flavor where quality meets affordability with every exhale. LOCO Diamond Doobs, your new favorite infused pre-roll. A combination of competitively priced flower and melted diamonds to elevate your experience and provide taste-bud dancing flavor. LOCO concentrates give you a rush of potent THC with matching flavor. Derived from affordable whole flower and refined into full-spectrum magic.