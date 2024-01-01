LOCO Live Resin 15g - Purple Ice Water

by LOCO
THC —CBD —

About this product

LOCO provides big, bold, cannabis experiences. Spend less, get higher. Smoke deliciously with LOCO’s diverse line of concentrates.
LOCO Cured Resin focuses on providing high THC content concentrates and sources quality cured flower for every batch. Experience your favorite strains without breaking the bank. Now available in 2G, 5G, AND 15G buckets!

THC: 70.79%
TOTAL: 83.10%

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand LOCO
LOCO
Shop products
LOCO is a Michigan based brand known for high THC percentages and strong flavor where quality meets affordability with every exhale.
LOCO Diamond Doobs, your new favorite infused pre-roll. A combination of competitively priced flower and melted diamonds to elevate your experience and provide taste-bud dancing flavor.
LOCO concentrates give you a rush of potent THC with matching flavor. Derived from affordable whole flower and refined into full-spectrum magic.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000113
  • MI, US: PR-000069
