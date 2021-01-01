About this product
Beaut-Eva was named after a woman of strength and grace. Beaut- meaning a beautiful person. Eva-meaning source of life and love.
This amazing formula was designed to magnify the essence of youthful, healthy skin. Incorporating a fabulous replenishing cream and drenched in collagen and other amazing ingrediants this is a must have item. This unique blend of hydrolyzed collagen and retinoids to enhance the beautiful glow of skin. The pure essence of the appearance of beautiful skin. The formula assists with restoring vitality and firmness. Hydrating the skin to reduce wrinkles and fine lines and provide that radiance of sheer beauty. Beaut-Eva is timeless, ageless and brings out the essence of your skin and keeps it hydrated.
Revitalize Cream w/ Collagen-Plus Retinoid 100mg CBD
About this brand
Lokahi Leaf CBD Health & Wellness
We built our company out of the desire to provide natural products, healing and healthy options for our child with Cerebral Palsy. We searched for options over a decade and found CBD changed not only her life but ours. It fulfilled our own health and healing needs as former athletes. We wanted to share our passion, journey and products with the world.
Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member.
Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.
