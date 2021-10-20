About this product
This beautiful amber bottle is loaded with all the ingredients of an ideal Vitamin C serum, and then some. This water soluable serum provides for optimal absorption for this effective Vitamin C Serum.
Providing a beautiful refreshing feeling to your skin on your face, neck and decloutte. This serum is rich in plant based natural ingrediants. vitamin C brightens, softens lines, fades dark circles and diminishes puffiness.This serum's expertly formulated anti-aging glow comes from an infusion of skin-loving plants supported by ingredients vetted by skincare science. WHen your skins meets CBD, the skin cannabinoid receptors provides your body the tools it needs to fight dull, blemish-prone, dry skin. The vWhat happens is the vast network of cannabinoid receptors found in your skin are apart of a larger system called the Endocannabinoid System. The ECS is such a crucialaspect for maintaining the internal balance. That state of balance is how our skin remainings healthy and happy. in pretty much everything, including skin's health!
CBD 100mg
About this brand
Lokahi Leaf CBD Health & Wellness
We built our company out of the desire to provide natural products, healing and healthy options for our child with Cerebral Palsy. We searched for options over a decade and found CBD changed not only her life but ours. It fulfilled our own health and healing needs as former athletes. We wanted to share our passion, journey and products with the world.
Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member.
Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.
