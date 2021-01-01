About this product
This soft fragrant refreshing scent makes your skin feel rejuvinated, hydrated and light after application. This whipped light approach to moisturizing your skin keeps your skin moisturized during cold, heat and dry weather and feeling like it can breathe.. Contributes to your skin,nails and hair with this incredible formulation of the highest quality hemp and botanials. Once applied it creates a barrier to maintain and keep in that moisture. This ultra moisturizing body butter relieves irritated skin, and promotes intensive nourishment.
This body butter is light, refreshing and non greasy. It is a pure organic body treatment that will condition your skin. It is made with the highest premium grade hemp and ingredients that will leave no regrets.
100mg CBD
This body butter is light, refreshing and non greasy. It is a pure organic body treatment that will condition your skin. It is made with the highest premium grade hemp and ingredients that will leave no regrets.
100mg CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lokahi Leaf CBD Health & Wellness
We built our company out of the desire to provide natural products, healing and healthy options for our child with Cerebral Palsy. We searched for options over a decade and found CBD changed not only her life but ours. It fulfilled our own health and healing needs as former athletes. We wanted to share our passion, journey and products with the world.
Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member.
Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.
Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member.
Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.