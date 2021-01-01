LOKAHI LEAF-Exotik Rain Natural Cleansing Bubble Bar CBD 100mg
About this product
CBD has already proved to be a valuable member of a skin care routine with its nourishing and balancing effects. Now, it’s time to pamper your body to the same skin-healthy benefits with the best CBD bubble bars to care and invigorate your skin. Our specialized emollients combined with our premium grade CBD this bubble barwill quench dry skin and impart it with a silky-smooth softness. Available in traditional, eco-friendly square design. It can be used on your face, hands and body, some formulas even contain detoxifying ingredients to create a rejuvenating and purifying experience for your skin, helping to withdraw pollutants and toxins from deep within your pores for healthier, firmer and brighter skin. Your skin will thank you and your pores will enjoy the fresh air.
CBD 100 mg-( Green Tea & Cream)
About this brand
Lokahi Leaf CBD Health & Wellness
We built our company out of the desire to provide natural products, healing and healthy options for our child with Cerebral Palsy. We searched for options over a decade and found CBD changed not only her life but ours. It fulfilled our own health and healing needs as former athletes. We wanted to share our passion, journey and products with the world.
Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member.
Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.
