LOKAHI LEAF-Tribal Releaf Essential Oilz CBD 100 mg
Product rating:
About this product
These fabulous essential oilz provide invigorating results from their natural properties. Each with a specific purpose in mind they all provide 100 mg of CBD and contained in a beautiful blue roller bottle for easy use, storage and travel.
Choose from: Eucalyptus & Lavender
.34 fl oz.
Lavender- providing a sense of calm, relaxation, and encouraging relaxation. Improving your mood and promotes a better nights rest.
Eucalyptus-Boost of mental clarity which invigorates breathing, looses mucus provides a sense of awakening. Also, great for scalp and used for joint discomfort.
Essential Oils serve as such a great means to provide essence of health, wellness and each having its own properties of healing.
About this brand
Lokahi Leaf CBD Health & Wellness
We built our company out of the desire to provide natural products, healing and healthy options for our child with Cerebral Palsy. We searched for options over a decade and found CBD changed not only her life but ours. It fulfilled our own health and healing needs as former athletes. We wanted to share our passion, journey and products with the world.
Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member.
Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.
