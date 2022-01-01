About this product
Cat Lady Delta 8 is a high CBD hybrid strain sprayed with potent Delta 8 and dusted with a CBD kief. Cat Lady aroma contains a wonderful combination of smokiness and uplifting earthy sweetness.
EFFECTS: Relaxation, pain relief, and stress relief is what Cat Lady is best known for. The addition of Delta 8 provides a perfect blend to get you to the most enhanced effect.
Lokilicious
Don't settle for anything less than the golden standard. Try Lokilicious today!