About this product
The Answer is an extremely potent mixture of HHC, Delta-8, THCo, THCp, and Blue Dream Cannabis Derived Terpenes. These designer carts are guaranteed to break through to even the heaviest users which is unheard of in the alternative cannabinoid industry. You can expect to feel uplifting with a “floating/weightless” effect that will bring you back to the first time you tried Delta-9 THC (Normal Marijuana). This cartridge is recommended for experienced users only.
About this brand
Lokilicious
Don't settle for anything less than the golden standard. Try Lokilicious today!