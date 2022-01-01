The Wife Delta 8 is a high CBD hybrid strain that is rich in flavor, sprayed with potent Delta 8 and dusted with CBD kief. Once the flower is broken open you will be blasted with fruit scents consiting of blueberries with a touch of banana and cherry.



EFFECTS: Relief from stress, muscle pain, headaches, and inflammation are often associated with The Wife due to the high doses of CBD. Heavy relaxation and calm follow soon after a few hits, perfect for winding down at the end of a long day. The addition of Delta 8 is perfect for relieving all of your problems at the end of a long day.