About this product
The Wife Delta 8 is a high CBD hybrid strain that is rich in flavor, sprayed with potent Delta 8 and dusted with CBD kief. Once the flower is broken open you will be blasted with fruit scents consiting of blueberries with a touch of banana and cherry.
EFFECTS: Relief from stress, muscle pain, headaches, and inflammation are often associated with The Wife due to the high doses of CBD. Heavy relaxation and calm follow soon after a few hits, perfect for winding down at the end of a long day. The addition of Delta 8 is perfect for relieving all of your problems at the end of a long day.
EFFECTS: Relief from stress, muscle pain, headaches, and inflammation are often associated with The Wife due to the high doses of CBD. Heavy relaxation and calm follow soon after a few hits, perfect for winding down at the end of a long day. The addition of Delta 8 is perfect for relieving all of your problems at the end of a long day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lokilicious
Don't settle for anything less than the golden standard. Try Lokilicious today!