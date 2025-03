Blue Gushers comes from dynamic duo Triangle Kush and Gelato #41 and is named for the gummy candies you might remember from childhood. It’s fruity and juicy with a bit of sweet and sour spice mixed in there. This high kicks off with a brain tingle that slowly creeps throughout your entire body into a full body fuzzy feeling. It’s not sleepy, just relaxing, and perfect for any occasion.

