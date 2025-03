Forbidden Fruit is the tantalizing result of Purple Obeah. This is definitely a night time strain for its hard hitting high that comes on strong right between the eyes. After the initial effect, you can expect a full body indica effect to roll right through you. The flavors are true to the genetics with a mix of musky, sweetness and notes of pine, mango, and tropical fruits bringing a tantalizing terpene profile to this potent strain. Get ready to tuck yourself in after indulging in a little Forbidden Fruit.





read more