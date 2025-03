Sour Lemon is a sativa-dominant hybrid that packs a punch of fun, energy, and upliftment. This amazing strain was created by crossing California Sour and Lemon OG, giving it a unique and delicious aroma and flavor that tastes like citrus fruits and apples. Just like a refreshing glass of lemonade on a hot summer day, Sour Lemon is the perfect go-to strain for social events or when you’ve got a busy day ahead of you. It will elevate your mind and body simultaneously, leaving you feeling energized, blissed out, and ready to take on the world.

read more