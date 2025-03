Mendo Purps and Skunk #1 bring us this absolute rockstar of an indica. Grape Ape not only offers its sleep sedation, but first, it lends itself to all over feel good effects for the body and mind. Let stress and anxiety slip away as you immerse yourself into the monkey business that is Grape Ape. As you’d imagine, the scent and flavor is much like grape juice or grape flavored bubble gum but with a bit of skunky notes on the exhale.

