Jet Fuel was created by crossing a handful of the most well-known Diesel strains, resulting in a potent aroma that smells like high-octane rocket fuel. But the aroma is not the only thing that makes Jet Fuel special. It also provides stimulating benefits that could ease the mind and give you a burst of energy that will blast you to the moon. As the effects start to level down, you’ll be lulled into a restful dream-like state that will have you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. It’s perfect for those who want to stay productive and motivated while still getting the benefits of a well-rounded and balanced high. So, fasten your seatbelt and prepare for take-off with Jet Fuel.



