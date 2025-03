Mimosa, is a hybrid strain that emerges from the crossbreeding of Clementine and Purple Punch. In moderate quantities, Mimosa promotes a cheerful and well-balanced experience, instilling a sense of positivity and motivation, perfect for tackling everyday tasks. However, in higher doses, it can promote a state of relaxation and drowsiness. This strain possesses a robust scent and flavor reminiscent of its namesake, featuring vibrant hints of fruity and citrus notes.

