Blast off with Looper Reserve Cosmic Glue Disposable, a perfectly balanced hybrid that brings the best of relaxation and euphoria in one smooth hit. Infused with THC-A, THC-P, HHC-P, and HHC, this strain delivers a potent, spacey high that melts away stress while keeping your mind engaged. Expect bold earthy and citrus flavors, with hints of sweet pine and subtle spice on the exhale. Whether you’re looking to unwind or tap into creativity, this 1G disposable offers a deeply satisfying and long-lasting experience.

