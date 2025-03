Ignite your senses with Looper Reserve Fire OG Disposable, an ultra-potent indica designed for deep relaxation and a wave of euphoria. Infused with a powerhouse blend of THC-A, THC-P, D9, and HHC, this disposable delivers a slow-building yet intensely soothing experience. Expect bold pine and citrus notes with a hint of earthy spice and herbal freshness, creating a robust and full-bodied flavor profile. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, Fire OG is your go-to for restful nights and intense tranquility in a convenient 1G disposable.

