Get ready for a mind-bending rush with the Looper Reserve Memory Loss Disposable, a fast-acting sativa designed for those who crave an intense cerebral buzz. Powered by a dynamic blend of THC-A, THC-P, HHC-P, and HHC, this strain delivers a euphoric, heady high that sharpens focus while sending creativity into overdrive. Expect a sharp citrus-pine aroma with hints of herbal spice and cooling eucalyptus, creating an invigorating and crisp flavor profile. Ideal for daytime use, this 1G disposable is perfect for powering through projects, sparking new ideas, or simply losing yourself in the moment.

