Experience an invigorating burst of sweet strawberry and citrus with the Looper Reserve Strawberry Cough Disposable, a powerhouse sativa designed to energize and uplift. Packed with THC-A, THC-P, HHC-P, and HHC, this disposable delivers an exhilarating rush that sharpens focus and boosts creativity. The smooth yet bold berry flavor is complemented by hints of spice and fresh pine, making every puff a deliciously vibrant experience. Perfect for social settings or powering through the day, this 1G disposable keeps you feeling motivated, inspired, and ready for anything.

