Unwind with Looper Reserve Watermelon Z Disposable, a deeply relaxing indica that delivers a smooth, flavorful escape. Infused with THC-A, THC-P, D9, and HHC, this strain provides a calming, body-melting high, perfect for evening relaxation. Each puff bursts with juicy watermelon and tropical fruit flavors, balanced by subtle earthy and floral undertones for a rich, full-bodied experience. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or preparing for restful sleep, this 1G disposable is your ticket to pure tranquility.

