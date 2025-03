Hardcore OG is a potent and indica-dominant strain that packs a punch with its heavy-hitting effects. This strain is not for the faint of heart, as it delivers a deeply relaxing and sedating experience that can leave users feeling blissfully tranquil. Hardcore OG is a go-to choice for those seeking relief from stress, pain, and insomnia, as its powerful effects are known to melt away tension and induce a profound sense of calm.

