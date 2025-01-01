About this product
Looper XL Cartridge 2g: Purple Octane
LooperverseDelta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
IndicaTHC —CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:AnxiousDry mouthHeadache
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedTingly
- Helps with:AnxietyPainStress
Purple Octane effects are mostly calming.
Purple Octane is a marijuana strain from top breeder turned licensed grower Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky drilled down into the purple and the gas in the GSC/Gelato family. Purple Octane is a cross of (Biscotti x Sherb BX1) x (Jealousy F2). It's got a deep purple look, intense grape fuel aroma and maximum-THC indica hybrid effects.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item