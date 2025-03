GSC is the love child of Durban Poison and OG Kush. These infamous parents bring forth the best of themselves with an intensely euphoric high that is sure to put a smile on your face. The flavors are bold, with a strong mix of cherry, lemon, sugar, and a hint of mint. The high comes on strong and powerful, backed with feelings of deep physical relaxation. Keep some cookies handy because the munchies are real with GSC.

