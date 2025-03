Limoncello is a delicious, well-rounded cross of the juicy duo Original Lemonade and Cherry Pie. With a flavor profile of lemon, cherry, and crisp lime undertones, you’ll want to puff on this all day. The only thing better than the taste and aroma is the mellow, relaxed high, and mood-boosting benefits. It’s a great choice for those looking for a balanced and enjoyable experience anytime.

