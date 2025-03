Immerse yourself in the calming embrace of Purple Punch with this 2g cartridge. Born from the legendary Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple, this strain is all about the rich, sweet flavors of grape, blueberry, and berry. The deep indica effects settle in smoothly, starting with a gentle pressure behind the eyes before melting through your entire body. It’s the perfect companion for those moments when you just want to unwind and let the world fade away.

