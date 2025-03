Rainbow, or Rainbow Kush, is a cross between hyper-famous Blueberry and Dancehall. It grows quickly with little side branches and growers love to run it in a sea of green style of growing. The Rainbow name comes from the color display at the end of flowering, with a bright splash of coloring. The high is pleasing, with boosts in creativity and pain relief that doesn’t come with a heavy feeling. It’s spicy and sweet, with notes of fruitiness. Some say that the flavor is reminiscent of Starburst fruit chews.

