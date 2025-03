A powerhouse of effects come together when crossing Runtz and Wedding Cake. The relaxing and highly euphoric effects of Wedding Cake blend effortlessly with the happy, buzzing feelings from Runtz. All together, the high is giddy and joyful with a bit of drowsiness coming in. The flavor is spicy thanks to the caryophyllene, but with bright citrus flavor from limonene. This mood-elevating strain is perfect for relieving stress and anxiety.





