Sour Kush will make you feel like an astronaut exploring the moon. The combination of OG Kush and Sour Diesel creates a sativa that is perfect for anyone looking for a little extra pep in their step. Sour Kush also gives you a cheery and uplifted feeling to take on a productive day with a can-do attitude. Sour Kush is a must-try for those looking for a well-rounded and balanced high that won’t leave them feeling couch-locked. Get ready to conquer space (or at least your to-do list) with Sour Kush.





