Enter ultimate euphoria in 3, 2, 1….Whoever decided to cross Starfighter and GSC has our heartfelt thanks. Together, this dynamic duo is uplifting, giggly, relaxing, and will definitely send you to the fridge with the munchies. The flavors come together perfectly, with GSC’s minty sweetness and Starfighter’s sweet and sour punch. This is the perfect strain for just about any occasion.





