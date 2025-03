It can be hard to live up to parents like OG Kush and Pineapple Express, but Pineapple OG brings the best of both worlds. This is a strong sativa, with bold energizing effects and loud pineapple and citrus flavors. If you are sensitive to the powerful effects of sativa, stay away from this strain! However, if you are ready to get lit and dominate the day, this is your best bet.

