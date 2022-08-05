Our CBD Dark Chocolate Espresso Chews are made by hand in small batches with high-quality dark chocolate and are infused with the finest broad spectrum hemp-derived CBD. CBD (cannabidiol) promotes a calm sense of well-being.* Each chew contains 20mg of CBD. 20mg CBD per individual chew, 5 count per box, 100mg total.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.