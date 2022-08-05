Lord Jones CBD Tinctures have been expertly crafted from five ingredients. Formulated from select hemp cultivated in the USA, our tinctures retain the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to deliver a broad spectrum formula. CBD (cannabidiol) promotes a calm sense of well-being.* Each dropper delivers approximately 10mg of CBD. This product is vegan, gluten free, alcohol free and sugar free. Contains 250mg CBD per bottle; approximately 10mg CBD per dropper (25 droppers per bottle)



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.