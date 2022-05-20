Restore balance, relax the body and soothe your soul with our new Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts. Handmade in small batches from the finest ingredients including pink Himalayan salt, arnica, magnesium rich Epsom salts, calendula petals, and a unique blend of terpenes and essential oils that support deep body relaxation, our bath salts are designed to melt tension and help promote a calm sense of well-being. Each heaping scoop (scoop included in jar) contains approximately 20mg of CBD; each jar contains approximately 240mg CBD (about 12 baths)